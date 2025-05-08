Security beefed up in Assam along B'desh border amid India-Pak tensions

Guwahati, May 9 (IANS) Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the Assam government has ramped up the security vigilance along the International Border with Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police official said, "We have been keeping strict vigil along the International Border which was heightened after the departure of Sheikh Hasina from Bangladesh. The security forces have foiled numerous attempts of infiltration from the neighbouring country and we have deported many Bangladeshi citizens. While the tensions between India and Pakistan was flared up following the Pahalgam attack, we have also increased security along the international boundary. Any movement along the Line Of Control has been closely monitored."

Meanwhile, in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bangladesh Police have issued a nationwide directive calling for heightened vigilance and security, particularly in border regions and areas with Hindu population.

A memorandum from the Police headquarters in Dhaka, issued by the Operations Branch, outlines a series of precautionary measures aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing communal unrest during this sensitive period.

Authorities have instructed law enforcement agencies to intensify security in border areas to prevent any provocations or activities that could incite instability.

Police forces have also been directed to ensure the safety of Hindu citizens and their properties across the country, with a focus on preventing potential attacks or acts of vandalism.

Additionally, the directive emphasises the need for strict monitoring of digital platforms.

Law enforcement has been told to remain on high alert for any attempts to spread rumours or misinformation via mobile phones, internet or social media channels such as Facebook, YouTube, and X, which could inflame communal tensions or disrupt public order.

The Bangladesh Police have urged all units to implement these measures immediately and maintain maximum vigilance in the current volatile regional atmosphere.

