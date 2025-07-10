Second jolt to Vijayan govt: Kerala HC upholds cancellation of KEAM results

Kochi, July 10 (IANS) In yet another setback for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, the High Court on Thursday upheld the cancellation of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance exam results, marking the second consecutive day of legal blow for the state.

The division bench dismissed the state government's appeal challenging the single bench’s verdict issued on Wednesday, which had annulled the KEAM rank list published on July 1.

The court maintained that the last-minute change in the eligibility criteria was unjustified and directed the authorities to revert to the original prospectus and issue a revised rank list.

The controversy erupted after the state government issued a Government Order (GO) on July 1 -- the same day the rank list was published -- altering the evaluation formula.

As per the amended criteria, the ratio of marks for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry was changed from 1:1:1 to 5:3:2, effectively affecting students from CBSE and ICSE backgrounds, who alleged that the change was biased and arbitrary.

The single bench of Justice D.K. Singh had ruled that the change was not only unfair but also violated the principles of natural justice. The court found fault with the government for modifying the prospectus after the exams were conducted and the results declared.

Despite the swift appeal filed by the government before the division bench seeking a stay on the verdict, the bench upheld the earlier ruling, stating that the prospectus forms a binding contract and altering it retrospectively was legally untenable.

The ruling has thrown the admission process for professional courses into uncertainty, leaving thousands of students and parents anxious. Parents of affected students, particularly from CBSE and ICSE streams, welcomed the judgment, accusing the government of acting irresponsibly.

“This was completely unwarranted. How can a responsible government change rules after results are declared? We’re relieved the court has intervened,” said a group of parents after the hearing.

Veteran educationist and former engineering college principal Prof R.V.G. Menon said this situation had been building up for long. “The only way forward is to strictly adhere to the published eligibility criteria. A clear, consistent policy must be implemented well in advance for the next KEAM cycle,” he added.

KEAM 2024 was held from April 23 to 29, and the results were declared on May 14. The controversial rank list based on the amended criteria came on July 1, triggering the legal challenge.

KEAM is the state’s entrance exam for admissions to professional courses, excluding nursing. It remains to be seen whether the state government will now approach the Supreme Court.

--IANS

sg/skp