Second FIR filed after SC took serious note of rising suicide cases in Kota

Kota, May 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Tuesday filed an FIR in connection with the suicide of a Jammu and Kashmir student in Rajasthan’s Kota.

Recently, the Supreme Court made strong remarks over the increasing number of such incidents in the city. The victim, identified as Zeeshan Jahan (18), a NEET aspirant from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in her PG accommodation in Mahavir Nagar on May 25.

According to police, this is only the second case in Kota where an FIR has been filed in connection with a student suicide.

The Supreme Court had earlier taken serious note of the rising student suicide cases in Kota. On May 23, a bench comprising Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan questioned the Rajasthan government’s inaction, stating, "Fourteen students have committed suicide in Kota so far this year. What are you doing about it as a state? Why are students committing suicide in Kota? Have you not given it any thought?"

Following this, police filed FIRs in two separate student suicide cases—one at Kunhari Police Station and another at Mahavir Nagar Police Station.

Mahavir Nagar Police Station Officer Ramesh Kaviya confirmed that Zeeshan Jahan was found hanging in her room. She had reportedly spoken to a person named Burhan on the phone shortly before the incident.

After the call, Burhan contacted a mutual acquaintance in Kota, urging her to check on Zeeshan. When she arrived, she found the room locked from the inside. Upon hearing her screams, nearby students gathered. A carpenter working nearby was called, and the door was cut open with a cutter. Zeeshan was found hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A postmortem examination was conducted in the presence of his relatives, who had arrived from Jammu and Kashmir. The police have registered a case under Sections 306 and 108 of the IPC, which pertain to abetment of suicide.

The role of Burhan is under investigation. According to Zeeshan’s uncle, Shakeel Ahmed Wani, she had been mentally distressed and was under medical treatment. She had previously attended a private coaching institute in Kota and had returned to the city just a month ago after Eid. Whether she had taken readmission this session is being investigated.

In another case, Kunhari Police Station Officer Arvind Bhardwaj confirmed an FIR was filed on May 23 regarding a 17-year-old student who died by suicide before the NEET exam on May 4. He was found hanging in his room while his parents were out shopping.

--IANS

arc/uk