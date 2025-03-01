SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Sets 4 Key Objectives for Market Regulation

Mumbai: IAS officer Tuhin Kanta Pandey, who served as Finance and Revenue Secretary in his previous role, has taken charge as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in Mumbai.

Soon after taking charge, he spoke to the media persons and highlighted four objectives of the SEBI under his Chairmanship. He said, "We work for trust, we work for transparency, we work for teamwork and we work for technology. We will continue to create one of the best market institutions in the world."

He added, "SEBI is a very robust market institution. It has been built over the years with successive leadership and will continue with it."

"We (SEBI) hold the trust of the people of India. We hold the trust of the Parliament of India. We hold the trust of the government, we hold the trust of the investors, and we hold the trust of the industry. Trust is very important and we'll all look forward," Pandey said.

During the interaction with the media persons, Pandey remained tight-lipped on the style of his working as a market regulator.

Although SEBI Chief on February 28 said that he would spell out his priority areas after he assumes office.

The government on Friday appointed Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved his appointment for an initial term of three years from the date he assumes charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre, is currently serving as the Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Revenue.

His appointment comes at a crucial time for SEBI, the regulatory body responsible for overseeing India's securities and capital markets. As SEBI Chairman, Pandey will play a key role in strengthening market regulations, ensuring investor protection, and overseeing reforms in the capital markets. His extensive experience in finance and economic policy is expected to aid in the effective functioning of the regulatory body.

He succeeds the outgoing chairman, Madhabi Puri Buch; she assumed the office of SEBI on March 2, 2022, with her term set to conclude on February 28, 2025. Buch made history as the first woman to hold the position of SEBI chairperson. (ANI)