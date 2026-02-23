Seat-sharing talks with Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal still underway, no decision yet: Debabrata Saikia

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Monday said discussions with Akhil Gogoi-led regional party Raijor Dal are ongoing, and no final decision has been taken so far regarding any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement.

Speaking to mediapersons after attending a meeting of the Congress Screening Committee in the national capital, Saikia urged political leaders and stakeholders to refrain from spreading misinformation on the issue.

"Talks with the Raijor Dal are continuing and no decision has been taken till now. I appeal to everyone not to indulge in any kind of misinformation," he said.

The senior Congress leader clarified that the party is currently engaged in consultations at various organisational and leadership levels, and all relevant factors, including the prevailing political situation on the ground, are being carefully assessed before arriving at a final decision.

He said the Congress leadership would take an appropriate decision at the right time, keeping in mind the broader objective of strengthening opposition unity and electoral prospects in Assam.

Saikia also indicated that the Screening Committee meeting focused on organisational preparedness and internal deliberations related to the party’s strategy for upcoming electoral challenges in the state.

He said the discussions were being held in a constructive and coordinated manner to ensure clarity, organisational cohesion, and preparedness ahead of the elections.

Earlier in the day, Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi cautioned that excluding his party from any opposition alliance could prove counterproductive and weaken the collective effort against the BJP in Assam.

He asserted that the Raijor Dal enjoys grassroots support in several constituencies and plays a significant role in mobilising voters, particularly among youth and marginalised communities.

“If the Raijor Dal is kept out, the alliance will face serious difficulties. Ignoring our contribution will only benefit the BJP,” Gogoi said.

He also indicated that while he remains open to continued dialogue with the Congress, the party should clarify its position at the earliest to avoid confusion among party workers and supporters.

Gogoi added that prolonged uncertainty over alliance arrangements could demoralise opposition cadres and affect preparations ahead of the elections.

--IANS

tdr/pgh