Seat-sharing talks in DMK-led alliance face strain as allies seek larger share

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) have entered a difficult phase, with several long-time allies pressing for a greater share of constituencies ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Read More

Leaders of the Left parties and smaller allies have conveyed their concerns to the DMK leadership, arguing that their electoral performance and grassroots presence warrant an increase in seats compared to what they contested in the 2021 Assembly polls.

The discussions come at a time when the alliance has expanded, making the distribution of constituencies more complex.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have both sought a larger allocation of seats in the alliance arrangement.

In the previous Assembly election, both parties contested six seats each and secured two victories apiece.

According to sources within the Left parties, the DMK has suggested that they contest in five seats each this time, a proposal that has not gone down well with their leadership.

Leaders from the CPI and CPM held a series of internal consultations over the weekend to evaluate their options and discuss their strategy going forward.

While they have expressed their willingness to remain in the alliance, party insiders indicated that they are keen on retaining at least the same number of seats they contested in 2021.

Another ally, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), has also voiced dissatisfaction over the seat allocation discussions.

Party leader T. Velmurugan said the party leadership was reconsidering its alliance with the DMK if it were offered only one constituency again.

“We have demanded additional seats, but there has been no response from the DMK so far. Under these circumstances, many members of our party’s high-level committee feel we should rethink continuing in the alliance for just one seat,” Velmurugan told reporters.

He added that the party had also submitted a set of ten demands to the DMK leadership and was awaiting a response.

Responding to the concerns raised by alliance partners, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said parties should recognise the adjustments already made by the Congress within the alliance.

He pointed out that the Congress had once contested more than 100 seats but had gradually reduced its share over successive elections.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan struck a more conciliatory tone, stating that discussions with the DMK were progressing smoothly.

According to sources, the VCK, which contested six seats and won four in 2021, may receive one or two additional constituencies depending on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations.

With the elections approaching, the DMK leadership is expected to intensify talks with its allies in an effort to finalise a consensus formula and keep the ruling alliance united.

—IANS

aal/rad