Seat sharing formula with Asom Gana Parishad finalised, says Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that seat-sharing talks between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) for the upcoming elections have been finalised, with the proposal sent to the party’s central leadership for approval.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said that the final agreement on seat distribution has already been worked out at the state level and the details have been forwarded to the BJP’s national leadership.

“The seat-sharing talks with the Asom Gana Parishad have been finalised. Everything has been sent to Delhi for approval,” the Chief Minister said.

He also informed that Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia will soon travel to the national capital to meet the party’s central leadership regarding the finalisation of the arrangements.

According to Sarma, discussions have also been concluded regarding seat distribution in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). He said that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will contest in 11 seats in the region, while the BJP will field candidates in four constituencies.

“In Bodoland, the BPF will contest in 11 seats and the BJP will fight in four seats,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister further indicated that the BJP is in the final stages of selecting its candidates and that the party’s candidate list will be announced shortly. Sarma also expressed satisfaction over the response to the BJP’s ongoing ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’, stating that the public turnout has been overwhelming.

“People have come out tremendously in the Jana Ashirwad Yatra. The response from the public has been overwhelming,” he said.

The BJP has intensified its political outreach across Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, with senior leaders participating in the yatra and interacting with people across several districts of the state.

