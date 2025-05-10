Search op launched to nab intruder after soldier injured in firing at Jammu's Nagrota Army station

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Indian Army's White Knight Corps have said that an Army personnel was injured in a gunfire exchange with an intruder at the Nagrota Military Station in Jammu following which a search operation has also been launched for the suspect.

"On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, the alert sentry at Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect. Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s)," the White Knight Corps said on X late Saturday night.

The incident occurred simultaneously with Pakistan's drone attacks and artillery shelling in several areas along the Line of Control and International Border, including Nagrota.

The escalation came just hours after India and Pakistan had agreed to cessation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, a complete blackout has been enforced in several areas of Punjab, including Pathankot, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar on Saturday evening.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier on Saturday night on the stoppage of firing and military action, and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier on Saturday afternoon and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Foreign Secretary Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations," he added.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The terror attack had killed 26 people.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

--IANS

khz/