Search on for three men washed away in Hyderabad after heavy rains

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Search operations continued on Monday for three persons washed away in two drains in Hyderabad following heavy rains on Sunday evening.

Personnel of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and police were searching for two men washed away in Afzal Sagar nala in Habeeb Nagar in the heart of the city.

Arjun (26) and his relative Ramu (25) were washed away in the floodwater in the nala.

Similarly, rescue workers continued to search for a 24-year-old youth who fell into a nala in Vinobha Nagar in the Musheerabad area of Secunderabad.

The youth, identified as Dineshh, fell into the nala after the retaining wall on which he was sitting collapsed.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan visited Habeeb Nagar and inspected the nala. He reviewed the rescue operation with officials.

The families of the missing youth have appealed to the government to help them as they have lost their breadwinners.

A worker died and four others were injured when a wall of an under-construction convention hall collapsed in Vattinagulapally under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station. The deceased was identified as Sekhar Mandal (24). The injured were admitted to a hospital, and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Heavy rains slammed the core areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and parts of the adjoining Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts on Sunday evening.

The city received 12-centimetre rainfall, inundating roads and bringing the vehicular traffic to a standstill.

Meanwhile, a woman techie was killed and seven others were injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday.

The accident occurred on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Abdullapurmet.

The deceased was identified as Sowmya Reddy, an employee of Infosys. Seven other techies were injured in the mishap. They have been admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred when the group of IT employees was returning to the city after visiting Sarala Maisamma Temple at Choutuppal.

Overspeed is suspected to have resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

--IANS

ms/skp