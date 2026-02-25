SC/ST Act invoked in Delhi racial abuse case involving three Arunachal women

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked in the case related to racial abuse and humiliation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said that the relevant provisions were invoked based on the material available on record. They further noted that one of the accused, Ruby Jain, has been arrested.

"The investigation is now being conducted by an ACP-rank officer. Further investigation is in progress and is being closely supervised by senior officers," the officials said.

Reports suggest that three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours, Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, at Malviya Nagar.

On February 20, following a dispute over repair work at their rented flat, the neighbours reportedly called the women "dhandhewali (sex worker)". The women had engaged an electrician at their fourth-floor flat to install an air conditioner.

According to the police, dust and debris from the drilling work fell on the floor below, triggering objections from neighbours, after which the situation quickly escalated.

The women alleged that a neighbour couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them and the Northeastern community. A purported video of the incident later went viral on social media.

The Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered against the couple under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and related factors.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse and humiliation of three women from the state in South Delhi and urged the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to take swift and strict action in the matter.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Congress Lok Sabha member from Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, LS member from Sikkim Indra Hang Subba, along with several other political leaders, personalities and organisations, also separately condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the accused.

