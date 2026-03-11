Scramble among Congress MPs for Assembly seats as they sense victory ahead in Kerala polls

Thiruvananthapuram, March 11 (IANS) Several sitting Lok Sabha members of the Congress have expressed their willingness to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, sensing that the Congress-led UDF may have a real chance of returning to power after nearly a decade in the Opposition.

Senior leaders believe the favourable political climate could translate into victory, prompting many MPs to explore a return to state politics in the hope of securing positions in a future state Cabinet.

The possibility of prominent MPs entering the Assembly race has, however, triggered fresh tensions within the party’s state leadership.

The debate intensified after reports that K.C. Venugopal may contest the Assembly polls.

Following earlier indications from K. Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash, more MPs including M.K. Raghavan, Kodikunnil Suresh and Shafi Parambil have signalled their readiness to enter the fray.

Sudhakaran, in particular, is understood to be keen on securing a seat, and party insiders fear that denying him a ticket could trigger a strong internal backlash.

At the same time, a majority of leaders in the state leadership have voiced strong reservations about fielding MPs in the Assembly elections.

They argue that shifting sitting MPs to the state legislature could weaken the party’s presence in Parliament and lead to unnecessary bye-elections if they win Assembly seats.

The issue is expected to be raised before the Congress election committee, which will meet in New Delhi to finalise the first phase of candidates.

Discussions with the party high command are expected to lead to a broad consensus on the initial list.

Party leaders indicate that up to 60 candidates may be announced in the first list.

A decision is also expected on whether MPs will be permitted to contest the Assembly polls.

The state leadership’s preference is to retain sitting MLAs in their constituencies, including key seats such as Perumbavoor and Sultan Bathery.

However, with several senior MPs pressing their claims and the party leadership weighing electoral prospects against organisational concerns, the final shape of the Congress candidate list is likely to depend on how the high command balances these competing pressures.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly the Congress, depending on the seat sharing with their allies, contests between 90 to 95 seats.

In the present Assembly the Congress has 22 legislators, with one who has been expelled from the party.

