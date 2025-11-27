Scindia visits Dhirendra Shastri, announces to establish 108-feet idol of Lord Shiva

Shivpuri, Nov 27 (IANS) Union Minister and Guna Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday visited Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during a religious discourse in Shivpuri district and sought his blessings.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia announced plans to install a 108-foot statue of Lord Shiva in Shivpuri, which falls under his parliamentary constituency.

Later, in a post on X, Scindia said the interaction with Shastri brought “profound peace” and described the priest’s blessings as an inspiration for service and devotion.

Shastri, who began a ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Katha’ in Shivpuri on Thursday, told reporters that the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana should be included in school curricula nationwide.

He also urged Hindu families to shield children from excessive social media use, terming it “social jihad.”

The head priest further said every Hindu family should have at least four children, adding, “If others can have thirty children, why can’t Hindus have four? We will not let this country become Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

Responding to questions on his recently concluded multi-state ‘Pad Yatra,’ Shastri clarified it was aimed at promoting Hindu unity and Sanatan Dharma, not politics.

“There is no need for a padyatra to enter politics,” he said.

--IANS

pd/dan