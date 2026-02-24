Scindia demands action in Delhi racial harassment case; assures safety of NE citizens

New Delhi/Itanagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, expressed deep concern over a recent incident of alleged racial harassment involving three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi, terming it "profoundly shameful" and "unacceptable".

Read More

The Union Minister said that prejudice, intimidation and discrimination have no place in society and must be dealt with sternly.

Union Minister Scindia spoke over the phone with the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha seeking immediate and stringent action, an official statement said.

He was assured that strict steps would be taken and the accused apprehended swiftly.

Reiterating the Union government's commitment towards the safety and security of women, Union Minister Scindia said that any injustice against citizens from the Northeastern region would not be tolerated and that their safety and dignity remain paramount.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu strongly condemned the alleged racial abuse and humiliation of the three women in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar and urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure prompt and strict action.

Leaders from across the political spectrum also condemned the incident, including Neghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, and Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim Indra Hang Subba, along with several other organisations and public personalities.

According to reports, the three women were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar following a dispute over repair work at their rented paying guest accomodation on February 20.

Police said that dust and debris from drilling work fell on the floor below, triggering objections that escalated into an altercation.

A purported video of the incident later went viral on the social media.

The Delhi Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to outraging the modesty of a woman and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and related factors.

Meanwhile, recalling another alleged racially motivated incident, reports referred to the December 9 assault on Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA final-year student from Tripura, in Dehradun, who later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

The Uttarakhand Police have arrested five of the six accused, while the prime accused remains absconding.

A reward of Rs one lakh has been announced, and a lookout notice and Blue Corner Notice have been issued as efforts continue to secure the main accused's arrest.

--IANS

sc/khz