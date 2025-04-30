Scientific and historic decision of the Union Cabinet to ensure "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" through social justice: Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 30 (ANI): Assam Bharatiya Janata Party has warmly welcomed Union Cabinet's decision regarding the caste-based census to be conducted in 2025.

In a statement released on the matter, BJP State President Dilip Saikia stated that this scientific and historic decision upholds a firm commitment to social justice in the country. Saikia pointed out that during the six decades of Congress rule, due to the absence of strong policy decisions and systematic data collection related to the country's social structure, social justice remained only a slogan.

"As a result, crucial areas such as policymaking and budget allocation lacked appropriate interventions. This historic correction will ensure the development of economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, marking the Cabinet's decision as a pivotal step," Saikia said in the statement.

Saikia further noted that this decision would serve as a true tribute to the pioneers of India's social justice movement, such as Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur .

He emphasized that earlier schemes and projects for the development of the economically weaker sections and marginalized communities were mostly based on assumptions and lacked data, which hindered the establishment of true social equity and the collective upliftment of all societal sections.

Saikia asserted that social justice should move beyond being a mere political issue and must now translate into tangible action driven by political will--something made possible by the current leadership.

The Cabinet decision for the 2025 census is a clear reflection of the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" principle, reaffirming the Union Government's commitment to holistic development of the marginalized and ensuring the inclusion of even the smallest ethnic communities in building an 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', Saikia said.

On the other hand, the Assam BJP has also welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to construct a 166 km four-lane National Highway from Shillong to Silchar at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore. Saikia stated that this step will significantly improve the connectivity and transport systems of Assam, Meghalaya , and the entire Northeast, and expressed sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this crucial development initiative. (ANI)

