Schools in MP failing to comply govt's norms may lose recognition: Minister

Bhopal, Aug 5 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister, Uday Pratap Singh, said on Tuesday that private schools failing to comply with the state government's norms may face tough action, including cancellation of their recognition or registration.

The Minister made this statement responding to a query raised by the Opposition Congress during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Assembly.

The Congress has sought state government's response on private schools in Madhya Pradesh increasing annual fees abruptly without following mandatory guidelines issued by the government.

"The schools that do not fulfill prescribed norms will not be allowed to operate. The institutions failing to meet standard set up under the government's rule will be blacklisted," the Minister said.

He acknowledged that many schools failing to meet the criteria have been identified and notices were issued to them with clear instructions to follow mandatory rules.

Around 5,000 private schools have not even applied for their recognition or re-registration, raising concern on regulatory compliance in school education department in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"Many such schools have been identified, but they have been left with clear instructions to follow the norms. Any prompt action could have affect children's future," the Minister added.

Overall, the Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a healthy discussion on various issues, especially on state government's proposal for establishing metropolitan cities, urbanisation, and industrial and economic growth in the state.

State's Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who put forth the state government's roadmap for a mix of IT and industrial growth under the Metropolitan City Act, the state government said, has prepared a complete blueprint considering the challenges till the next 25 years.

