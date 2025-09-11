Schools closed till Sep 14, Internet suspended in J&K's Doda amid protests against MLA's arrest

Jammu, Sep 11 (IANS) On the fourth day of MLA Doda Mehraj Malik’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), authorities on Thursday closed schools in the district till September 14 and suspended the Internet services in the district.

Normal life in Doda was adversely affected on Thursday as the authorities ordered the closure of schools in the district and suspension of Internet services to maintain peace and tranquillity.

Police and CRPF were deployed in strength in areas affected by protests in Doda district following the arrest of the MLA under the PSA.

The Act empowers the authorities to detain a person without judicial intervention for a period of two years.

District Magistrate Doda had ordered the detention of Mehraj Malik under the PSA as the DM said his arrest was essential to maintain order in the district.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CM Mehbooba Mufti, chief of People’s Conference (PC) Sajad Lone, Congress and other political leaders except the BJP have condemned the detention of the MLA.

Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday, met the father of Mehraj Malik and said that issues concerning the MLA could be resolved in the Legislative Assembly and condemned the PSA detention of the MLA, under the PSA, holding that this would undermine democracy.

The district magistrate of Doda informed the Assembly Speaker about the MLA’s detention as per the laid-down procedure.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s office said the communication was received from the concerned DM as per the procedure, and it does not mean that the Speaker had approved the detention.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called on Mehraj Malik’s father, assuring him they would fight the legal battle for the MLA’s release.

The father of Mehraj Malik has said that his son was innocent, and PSA was used against him to restrain him from raising public issues.

