School van and car collide near CM’s residence in Patna, both drivers detained

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) Panic gripped a high-security zone in Patna on Monday morning after a school van and a car collided near the rear gate of the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence.

The accident occurred when a school van carrying children was struck by a car coming from the other direction.

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened so suddenly that no one had time to react.

Thankfully, all children aboard the school van are safe. The loud sound of the collision prompted nearby residents and security personnel to rush out.

Given the sensitive location, a police team reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control.

Police have detained both drivers and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that both vehicles were speeding, and a sudden swerve by one of them led to the collision.

Officials, however, stated that the exact cause will be confirmed only after a full inquiry is conducted, which includes questioning both drivers and checking for possible mechanical faults.

Authorities cleared the crowd and safely handed over the children to their families.

Some children were taken for precautionary medical check-ups.

Meanwhile, police are examining CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Locals said the stretch often witnesses heavy morning traffic with school vans and office commuters, making it prone to congestion and accidents. Even minor carelessness can trigger major accidents in such conditions.

Locals are urging the administration to improve traffic management near the Chief Minister’s residence.

The traffic police have begun verifying the documents, licenses, and fitness certificates of both vehicles involved.

Officials said that any form of reckless driving will invite strict action.

While the biggest relief is that no children were injured, the accident near a high-security zone has raised serious concerns.

Residents hope the police will soon establish the exact cause of the crash and take appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

--IANS

ajk/skp