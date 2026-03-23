SCB fire deaths: Assembly chaos persists amid Oppn demands for Odisha Health Min's resignation

Bhubaneswar, March 23 (IANS) The Odisha Assembly continued to witness massive ruckus on Monday, as the Opposition persisted in its demand for the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the recent fire mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, which claimed at least 12 lives and left scores of people injured.

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Members of the Opposition, including the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, holding placards and banners, trooped near the Speaker’s podium as soon as the proceedings of the Question Hour began.

They raised anti-government slogans, demanding the resignation of the Health Minister on moral grounds, arrest of officials responsible for negligence resulting in the tragic fire mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The pandemonium forced Speaker Surama Padhy to order multiple adjournments, with the House functioning for just a couple of minutes during the first half of proceedings on Monday.

Meanwhile, to end the deadlock, the Speaker once again convened an all-party meeting on Monday, after the ruckus by the Opposition made it impossible for the House to function during the Zero Hour as well.

However, the meeting failed to yield any positive result, and the House was later adjourned till 4 PM by the Speaker.

Talking to media persons outside the House, BJD MLA Sarada Jena launched a scathing attack on the ruling party, asserting that the Opposition’s refusal to allow the House to function is a direct response to the government’s failure to provide accountability regarding a major fire tragedy that resulted in 12 deaths and numerous injuries.

He criticised the administration for its perceived lack of transparency, alleging that while some officials were technically transferred following the incident, they have been kept in influential positions rather than facing genuine disciplinary action.

Furthering his allegations, Jena claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office is actively shielding the accused and "superiors" involved in the case, making a fair investigation impossible.

He demanded the immediate resignation of the Health Minister for administrative negligence. Jena emphasised that the Opposition will continue to protest in the House until the state government ensures the arrest of senior hospital officials responsible for the tragedy and the resignation of the Health Minister.

BJP MLA Santosh Khatua has strongly criticised the Opposition for the ongoing pandemonium in the State Assembly, asserting that their disruptive behaviour is significantly hindering vital legislative work.

Speaking on the SCB fire tragedy, Khatua said the administration and emergency services acted promptly to manage the situation and provide necessary relief to those affected. Khatua further emphasised that the state is strictly following due process in a democratic manner.

He highlighted that a formal enquiry committee, headed by a retired judge, has already been constituted to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

"In a democratic country, administrative or legal actions must be based on concrete evidence and proven facts rather than mere allegations," Khatua stated.

--IANS

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