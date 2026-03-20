Scattered rain, thunderstorms lash MP; IMD issues alerts

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh received scattered but intense rainfall on Friday, triggering thunderstorms and lightning across several districts.

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The India Meteorological Department’s Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, in its daily weather bulletin, confirmed moderate to heavy showers in both eastern and western parts of the state, providing temporary relief from the rising heat.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in isolated to scattered places across divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, and Gwalior. Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places, with isolated heavy spells possible.

The five-day forecast (March 19-23) shows continued rainfall activity, mainly in central and eastern Madhya Pradesh, with green and yellow patches indicating rain at isolated to scattered locations.

Farmers have been advised to postpone outdoor activities, secure livestock, and avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms.

The bulletin also noted no major temperature deviation in the coming days, with maximums likely to remain between 35-39 degrees Celsius and minimums 18-26 degrees in most districts.

Residents reported sudden dark clouds, thunder, and brief heavy downpours that caused minor waterlogging in low-lying villages and slowed traffic on highways.

While the rain brought relief from the early summer heat, authorities have urged caution on slippery roads and during lightning.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhopal, will continue monitoring the system and issue timely updates. Citizens have been requested to stay tuned to official alerts for safety.

According to the special rainfall report issued by the Meteorological Centre, the top 10 rain-receiving cities and stations on March 20 recorded the following amounts: Badnawar in Dhar district topped the list with 19.2 mm, closely followed by Godadongri in Betul at 18.0 mm. Badwani in Barwani received 14.8 mm, while Sondwa in Alirajpur and Khalwa in Khandwa both recorded 14.0 mm. Bhainsdehi and Multai in Betul each got 13.0 mm, Nateran in Vidisha also measured 13.0 mm, the Betul station received 12.4 mm, and Amla in Betul rounded out the top ten with 12.0 mm.

Betul district alone accounted for four entries in the top list, highlighting concentrated rainfall activity in the western division. East Madhya Pradesh also witnessed notable showers, with Damoh and Chhindwara districts recording up to 12 mm at several stations.

--IANS

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