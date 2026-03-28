Scattered rain likely in Western Ghats areas of TN, heat to intensify across state

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated spells of light to moderate rainfall in parts of the Western Ghats on Saturday, while most other regions of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, are expected to experience predominantly dry weather conditions.

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According to the latest weather bulletin, one or two places in the Western Ghats districts may receive light to moderate rain during the day. These showers are likely to be localized and are not expected to alter the prevailing weather pattern across the state significantly.

The rest of Tamil Nadu is set to remain largely dry, with clear to partly cloudy skies dominating most districts.

The IMD has also warned of a gradual rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Daytime temperatures are expected to increase by about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several places, adding to the discomfort caused by the ongoing summer heat. The temperature rise is consistent with seasonal trends as the state transitions deeper into the summer months.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Though no rainfall has been forecast for the city, humidity levels may make it feel warmer. Weather experts have advised residents, especially in interior districts, to take necessary precautions against heat exposure. Adequate hydration, avoiding prolonged outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, and wearing light clothing are recommended to cope with rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, the possibility of isolated rainfall in the Western Ghats may offer brief relief to those living in hilly and adjoining regions. However, meteorologists indicate that widespread rainfall activity is unlikely in the immediate future.

Overall, Tamil Nadu is expected to witness a typical late-March weather pattern, marked by increasing heat levels and limited rainfall activity, with only isolated pockets along the Western Ghats experiencing brief showers.

--IANS

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