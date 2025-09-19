SC to examine today plea against invite to Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara festival

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) A two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court will hear on Friday a petition seeking a stay on the Karnataka government's decision to have International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic and world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will take up the matter for hearing today.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai agreed to list the Special Leave Petition (SLP) on Friday after it was mentioned for urgent hearing.

The SLP before the apex court challenged the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that questioned the state government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara.

There is a tradition of offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara, and the Opposition BJP is objecting to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festival as she is from a different faith.

In its decision delivered on September 15, a Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi of the Karnataka High Court observed that no rights had been violated and pointed out that the festival of Vijaya Dashami is celebrated across the country and it signifies the victory of good over evil.

However, the Opposition has termed the decision of the state government to invite Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara “incorrect”, and the petitioners even claimed that the Booker Prize Winner had issued anti-Hindu statements and made remarks against the Kannada language.

One of the PILs, filed by a Bengaluru-based resident, H.S. Gourav, pleaded that the act of inaugurating Dussehra should be declared an integral part of Hindu tradition and must be performed by Hindu dignitaries.

However, the Karnataka government has maintained that Mysuru Dasara is a festival of the land and not strictly a religious event.

