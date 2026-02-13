SC: New waste management rules won’t fix ground reality without stronger infrastructure

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court has observed that repeated changes in solid waste management rules would not improve ground realities unless authorities strengthen waste management infrastructure in line with the upcoming Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

A Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and S.V.N. Bhatti made the observation while hearing appeals filed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation challenging the hefty environmental compensation imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zonal Bench, Bhopal.

By its impugned orders dated July 31, 2023, and August 11, 2023, the green tribunal directed the municipal body to pay environmental compensation of Rs 1.80 crore and Rs 121 crore, respectively.

In its order, taking note of the evolving statutory regime governing municipal waste management, the Supreme Court observed that the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2000, were replaced by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which have now been superseded by the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, scheduled to come into force on April 1, 2026. However, the Justice Mithal-led Bench expressed concern over the implementation gap at the ground level.

“The Court is of the view that the statutory mechanism is not yielding the desired result because of several factors at the field level,” the order stated.

While terming the introduction of the new rules as a “welcoming step”, the top court cautioned that mere notification of fresh regulations would not suffice unless preparatory groundwork is completed in time.

“Introduction of new rules, though a welcoming step, the authorities are expected to complete the spade work before the effective date sets in, otherwise the 2026 Rules will not improve the ground reality,” the Justice Mithal-led Bench remarked.

Observing that it would be necessary to ensure adequate infrastructure in accordance with the upcoming 2026 Rules, the Supreme Court said: “Therefore, in the facts and circumstances of the case, it would be necessary to ensure that infrastructure for waste management is provided in accordance with the 2026 Rules.”

After hearing counsel for the parties “at some length”, the Justice Mithal-led Bench proposed to widen the scope of the proceedings by directing the appellant corporation to implead senior officials from the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government as party respondents in both appeals.

It directed that the following officials be added as respondents: the Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; the Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj; the Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh; the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Madhya Pradesh; and the Principal Secretary, Housing and Environment Department, Madhya Pradesh.

“The appellant is directed to carry out the amendment and to supply the amended cause title on or before the next day of hearing,” the apex court ordered.

The counsel for the appellant was also permitted to serve copies of the appeals upon the Central Agency Section for the Union of India. The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 19.

--IANS

pds/dpb