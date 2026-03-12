SC issues notice on PIL to curb animal sacrifice in temples across country

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to curb the practice of animal sacrifice in temples across the country.

Issuing notice, a Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought responses from the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

“Issue notice, returnable in four weeks," the Justice Vikram Nath-led Bench ordered.

The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by advocate Shruti Bist, alleges inaction on the part of the authorities in preventing the killing of animals in temples in the name of religious practices.

The plea contended that the continued practice of ritualistic animal sacrifice violates the principles of compassion and non-violence embedded in Indian philosophical traditions and legal frameworks.

According to the PIL, the practice of sacrificing animals during religious ceremonies, particularly in the worship of certain deities, has historical roots but is increasingly inconsistent with modern constitutional values and animal protection laws.

"Animal sacrifice, or balidanam, has been a longstanding tradition within Hindu rituals, notably in worshipping feminine deities such as Ma Durga and Ma Kali," the petition states, adding that the practice was more prevalent in ancient traditions but declined over time due to the influence of non-violence movements.

It referred to religious texts and philosophical doctrines emphasising respect for all living beings, stating that Indian traditions recognise the interconnectedness of life and promote the principle of Ahimsa, or non-violence.

According to the petition, despite India’s cultural legacy that emphasises compassion for animals, cruelty continues in multiple forms, including ritualistic killings carried out as part of certain religious ceremonies.

The PIL also referred to provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with cruelty to animals and killing or maiming animals, arguing that stronger enforcement of such provisions is necessary to prevent abuse.

The petition further stated that animals are frequently subjected to suffering through practices such as ritual sacrifices, entertainment activities, laboratory testing, and abuse in domestic and farm environments.

Highlighting constitutional principles, the plea said that Article 51A(g) imposes a fundamental duty on every citizen to have compassion for all living creatures. Seeking intervention from the top court, the petitioner has urged the authorities to take effective steps to prohibit the killing of animals in temples and ensure stricter implementation of animal protection laws across the country.

