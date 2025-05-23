SC dismisses plea seeking action against Maha officials over protocol lapse during CJI’s first visit

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking action against Maharashtra government officials over protocol lapses during Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai's first visit to the state on May 18 after taking over the country's highest judicial post.

A bench of CJI Gavai and Justice A.G. Masih opined that the plea was filed with an intent to obtain "cheap publicity" and termed it a "publicity interest litigation".

The bench refrained from imposing exemplary costs but asked the PIL litigant to deposit a cost of Rs 7,000.

In its order, the apex court said that soon after CJI Gavai expressed displeasure over the protocol lapse, senior Maharashtra government officials, including the Chief Secretary, came to meet him and expressed regret.

The top court, in a press statement released on Tuesday, said that CJI Gavai stressed that a "trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion" and requested everyone that "the matter be given a quietus".

Following his taking oath as the 52nd CJI, Justice Gavai on Sunday (May 18) travelled to Mumbai for a felicitation programme by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. "If the Chief Justice of India is visiting Maharashtra for the first time, and the state’s Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner don’t feel it appropriate to be present, then they need to reflect on that. There’s nothing new about the protocol — it’s a matter of respect from one constitutional institution to another," the CJI said.

"It's a question of respect by the other organs of the institution to the judiciary," he added.

The three pillars of democracy -- the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive -- are equal, and every organ of the Constitution must reciprocate and show respect to the other, he had said. Following the episode, the Maharashtra government issued protocol guidelines to ensure adherence to official decorum during the visit of the Chief Justice of India to Mumbai and other parts of the state. It designated the CJI as a Permanent State Guest in Maharashtra under the State Guest Rules, 2004. Accordingly, the Chief Justice of India will continue to be entitled to all protocol-related facilities, including accommodation, vehicle arrangements, and security throughout the state during visits.

--IANS

pds/vd