SC Collegium recommends elevation of 14 advocates as judges of Bombay HC

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, has recommended the elevation of fourteen advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues, forwarded the recommendation for the elevation of advocates Nandesh Shankarrao Deshpande, Amit Satyavan Jamsandekar, Ashish Sahadev Chavan, Vaishali Nimbajirao Patil-Jadhav, Abasaheb Dharmaji Shinde, and Farhan Parvez Dubashto to the Bench.

In its meeting held on Tuesday, the apex court Collegium has approved the proposal to appoint the above advocates as judges of the Bombay High Court.

In another statement, the Supreme Court Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of eight other advocates to the Bench.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 19th August, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Advocates as Judges of the High Court of Bombay: (i) Shri Siddheshwar Sundarrao Thombre, (ii) Shri Mehroz Ashraf Khan Pathan, (iii) Shri Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale, (iv) Shri Sandesh Dadasaheb Patil, (v) Shri Shreeram Vinayak Shirsat, (vi) Shri Hiten Shamrao Venegavkar, (vii) Shri Rajnish Ratnakar Vyas, and (viii) Shri Raj Damodar Wakode," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

As per the memorandum of procedure (MoP) governing the appointment of High Court judges, the proposal for the appointment should be initiated by the Chief Justice.

If the Chief Minister wishes to recommend any name, it must be forwarded to the Chief Justice for consideration. The Governor, as advised by the Chief Minister, should forward his recommendation along with the entire set of papers to the Union Minister of Law & Justice as early as possible, but not later than six weeks from the date of receipt of the proposal from the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The proposal is then reviewed by the Centre along with other background inputs before being sent to the CJI, who consults the two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court before finalising a recommendation.

Following the consultations, the CJI will, in the course of 4 weeks, send his recommendation to the Union Minister of Law & Justice. As per the MoP, as soon as the warrant of appointment is signed by the President, the Secretary of the Department of Justice will inform the Chief Justice, and a copy of such communication will be sent to the Chief Minister. He will also announce the appointment and issue the necessary notification in the Gazette of India.

