Sawan Shivratri: Gangajal available at Jind post office in Haryana

Jind, July 15 (IANS) In a spiritual gesture aimed at serving devotees during the holy month of Sawan, the postal department in Haryana’s Jind district has begun distributing Gangajal—sacred water from the Ganges—through local post offices.

Each 250 ml bottle is priced at just Rs 30, making it accessible to the general public ahead of the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri.

Naresh Kumar, Post Master of the Jind Post Office, shared with IANS that 10 to 15 bottles are being sold every day.

Over 100 bottles are currently available, with more expected to arrive as demand increases.

“The month of Sawan is sacred for Shiva devotees,” said Kumar.

“Traditionally, devotees travel to Haridwar or other sacred places to collect Gangajal and perform Jal Abhishek of Lord Shiva. But many people are unable to make the pilgrimage due to financial constraints or health issues. To help them, the postal department has arranged for Gangajal to be brought from Gangotri and made available at post offices.”

Kumar emphasised the initiative’s spiritual and inclusive intent.

“Devotees can now access Gangajal at a minimal cost, right in their hometown. This allows them to take part in the rituals and devotion, even if they can’t physically visit a holy site.”

The month of Sawan - also known as Shravan - is deeply significant in Hinduism. It is considered the most sacred month for worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts every Monday, known as Shravan Somvar, and offer prayers with deep devotion, believing that it brings strength, spiritual growth, and prosperity.

This year, the Mondays of Sawan fall on July 14, July 21, July 28, and August 4. On these days, devotees begin their rituals with Jal Abhishek, offering water and milk to Shiva. Special pujas are also performed to honour Goddess Parvati, seeking her blessings for marital harmony and overall well-being.

In addition to Sawan Shivratri, the month features major religious observances such as the Kanwar Yatra, during which Kanwariyas - Shiva devotees - carry Ganga water over long distances to offer at Shiva temples.

Another notable day is Hariyali Amavasya, the new moon of Sawan, considered auspicious for both religious ceremonies and environmental rituals.

--IANS

jk/dan