Saur Sujala Yojana improves irrigation, raises farm income in Chhattisgarh's Mohbhatta village

Raipur, Feb 15 (IANS) The farming community in Mohbhatta village of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district has witnessed a significant improvement in agricultural productivity and livelihood after the implementation of the Saur Sujala Yojana in the village.

With the installation of solar-powered irrigation pumps under the Saur Sujala Yojana, farmers have begun adopting modern and scientific agricultural practices, resulting in improved crop yields and better income opportunities.

Chintaram Nayak, a farmer from Mohbhatta village, owns approximately seven acres of agricultural land and has diversified his farming activities following improved access to irrigation.

After harvesting paddy during the Kharif season, he cultivates wheat, gram, maize, mustard, green gram, and black gram during the Rabi and summer seasons, ensuring continuous agricultural activity throughout the year.

Chintaram Nayak told IANS that adopting crop rotation and scientific farming methods has helped conserve water, maintain soil fertility, increase crop productivity, and improve the quality of agricultural produce.

He said that earlier, farming was difficult due to acute water shortages and dependence on irregular rainfall, which limited cultivation to a single crop cycle.

However, after installing the solar irrigation pump under the government scheme, he has been able to cultivate multiple crops across different seasons, significantly improving farm productivity.

Chintaram further said that his agricultural produce is now yielding better returns, and he has been able to sell his crops in nearby districts, expanding his market access and increasing his income.

He added that his income has almost doubled due to improved irrigation and diversified farming made possible by the scheme.

His success has also inspired other farmers in the village to adopt solar-powered irrigation and improved farming techniques.

Officials said that the combination of solar-powered irrigation and scientific farming practices is helping create a sustainable agricultural model in the region, promoting water conservation, increasing crop production, and enhancing farmers’ income.

The Saur Sujala Yojana was launched in 2016 with the objective of empowering farmers by providing solar irrigation pumps at subsidised rates to ensure reliable and cost-effective irrigation.

The use of solar pumps has helped increase agricultural production while also contributing to groundwater conservation and sustainable water management in rural areas.

--IANS

mr/pgh