Saudi Arabia: Medical, transport services reviewed to ensure seamless experience for Indian Haj pilgrims

Riyadh, May 15 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan conducted an inspection on Thursday of various functional desks, branch offices, and branch dispensaries set up to facilitate services to Indian Haj pilgrims.

He was accompanied by Indian Consul (Haj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel and other coordinators.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan inspected various functional desks, branch offices, and branch dispensaries set up to serve the Indian pilgrims in Makkah. He was accompanied by Consul (Haj), Shri Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, and other Coordinators," Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan, along with Consul (Haj), Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, undertook a comprehensive review of the Azizia transport in Makkah. Azizia transport is seamless, 24-hour service provided for the pilgrims from their residences to the Haram Sharif by the Indian Haj Mission," the Embassy said in another post on X.

The medical and accommodation facilities for Indian Haj pilgrims are continuously monitored and reviewed.

The Indian Consul General of Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri on Wednesday had a review meeting with the officials and staff deployed in temporary branch offices and dispensaries, various cells and desks, set up by the Indian Haj Mission in Haj 2025 in Mecca.

Meanwhile, in a significant moment under the Indian government's progressive 'Lady Without Mehram' (LWM) policy, Suhel Khan and his wife on Wednesday received an all-women Haj pilgrim group from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal in Saudi Arabia.

"Ambassador Suhel Khan, along with his spouse Rifat Khan, welcomed an all-women group of pilgrims from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal today. Women are benefitting from the Government of India's progressive policy of allowing Haj without a male companion under the Lady Without Mehram category," the Embassy said.

With the Indian government committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Haj pilgrimage for all, Ambassador Suhel Khan on Wednesday also reviewed the arrival arrangements of Indian pilgrims during his visit to the Jeddah Haj Terminal.

Accompanied by Consul General Abdul Jaleel, the Indian envoy met all the staff and the community volunteers.

The first batch of Indian Haj pilgrims had arrived in the country on April 29. With the government according highest priority for Indian Muslims to undertake the annual pilgrimage, the country allocation for India has gradually increased to 175,025 in 2025 from 136,020 in 2014.

For Haj 2025, the Indian Haj Mission is ensuring dedicated support for elderly pilgrims and persons with special needs, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), which, through the Haj Committee of India, manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to the nation.

All the necessary arrangements, including flight schedules, transportation, Mina camps, accommodation, and additional services, have been taken up and completed as per the Saudi requirements, within the given timelines.

