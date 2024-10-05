Satark Park - First memorial unveiled for unsung heroes of Military Intelligence

Pune: In a historic move, the Indian Army has inaugurated a memorial, namely "Satark Park," dedicated to Military Intelligence (MI) personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service.

The Satark Park is located in Wanowrie in Pune Cantonment area. It honors Military Intelligence heroes with busts and brief descriptions of their contributions, inspired by the MI motto "Sada Satark" (always alert).

The Satark Park features busts of decorated MI personnel, including Kirti Chakra Awardees Naik Pratap Singh and Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta, Shaurya Chakra Awardees Sepoy Om Shiv Sharma, Naik Jangbir Singh, and Havildar S Samy Kannan.

The park is constructed, maintained and operated by the Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd with support from Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MITSD).

Satark Park pays tribute to 40 Military Intelligence martyrs who have laid their lives in different operations since 1962, primarily in Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern borders.

Colonel Leena Bajaj, wife of Late Captain Jitesh Bhutani, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) expressed her pride in the memorial, stating, "It will be a big honor for the families. The people will appreciate their rich contributions. They have been unsung heroes of the country we thank the Military Intelligence Training School & Roadways Solution India Infra Ltd, for Constructing such a beautiful tribute in the form of Satark Heroes Park, here in Pune."

Lt Gen, Pradeep Kumar Chahal, Colonel Commandant, Intelligence Corps & Commandant, Military Intelligence Training School & Depot, said "...The idea was to create something different, not a memorial or statue, so they came up with the idea to create a park, so that children can come with their parents and young minds can get influence and the stories of unsung heroes can actually vibrate and go around the people and that's how people get inspired...."

The memorial park also includes 'cement platform' featuring the MI Corps Geet, unique map of India, weatherproof busts made of resin and fiberglass, and a tank. This all symbolise and represent valour and sacrifice of Intelligence Corps personnel role in different operations across the nation.

Satark Heroes Park aims to inspire present and future generations by honouring the brave-hearts of Military Intelligence, who served the nation with dedication. This park would always make its presence felt amongst other notable military memorials in Pune, such as the National War Memorial, Southern Command.

