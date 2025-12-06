'Sardar@150' Unity March culminates; Vice Prez Radhakrishnan hails Patel's legacy of national integration

New Delhi/Gandhinagar, Dec 6 (IANS) The 'Sardar@150' Rashtriya Ekta Padyatra, organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, concluded on Saturday at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar after an 11-day march that began from Karamsad, the Iron Man's ancestral village.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan chaired the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and several other ministers, MPs and dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said the Unity March was a celebration of "India's immortal spirit" and had emerged as a platform to reinforce the ideals of unity, duty and nation-building.

He said Sardar Patel's contribution in unifying more than 560 princely states would remain etched in national memory for generations.

Vice President Radhakrishnan said the participation of over 14 lakh youth in more than 1,300 Padyatras across the country demonstrated that the flame of national unity kindled by Sardar Patel continued to inspire India’s young population.

With nearly 65 per cent of the population being in the youth bracket, India's "youth power" represented unparalleled talent, energy and aspiration, he noted. He urged young people to remain disciplined, stay away from drugs and commit themselves to building an Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Sashakt Bharat.

The Vice President also said that Sardar Patel's vision of a strong and self-reliant India had gained rapid momentum over the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He pointed to India's progress in the economy, defence, diplomacy, social development and labour reforms, and highlighted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a milestone ushering in an era of women-led development.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, recalling the Bardoli Satyagraha, said the movement established Vallabhbhai Patel as a national leader who united farmers and led them to victory against the British-imposed tax hike, earning him the honorific "Sardar".

He said the Statue of Unity stood as a global symbol of national integrity and continued to inspire the nationwide marches held in Patel's memory.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the year marking Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary had become a landmark moment celebrating the spirit of national pride. He said the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 was a fulfilment of Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision of "One Nation, One Law, One Constitution".

He added that the youth who participated in the Ekta Padyatra had displayed exceptional enthusiasm through initiatives such as cleanliness campaigns, Sardar Vandana and the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam drive. He urged citizens to uphold Sardar Patel’s principle of “Nation First” and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who walked during the final 150 km stretch from Karamsad to Ekta Nagar, described the Padyatra as a "journey of ideas".

He said thousands of youths and women joined the march at various stages, receiving warm support from local communities, including farmers who offered produce and showcased natural farming practices.

The National Unity March began on November 26 and traversed rural and urban regions of Anand, Vadodara and Narmada districts before reaching the Statue of Unity on December 6. A large number of public representatives, social organisations, volunteers and residents joined the march, reaffirming their commitment to building an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

