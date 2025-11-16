Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary: Unity March in Vadodara sees participation of MP, MLA and locals

Gandhinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) As part of the celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Unity March was organised in Vadodara during the weekend, which saw a large turnout of people along with elected representatives.

A large number of local residents and social organisation workers came out in large numbers to show their enthusiastic participation in the march.

Dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of undivided India and the Iron Man of India, this Unity March was organised under the leadership of Gujarat Child Welfare Minister Manishaben Vakil.

The march was attended by Dr Hemang Joshi, Vadodara MP, Dr Jaiprakash Soni, BJP Vadodara Metropolitan President, and saints and mahants.

A tribal dance performed during the Unity March was the highlight of the march. Child Welfare Minister Manishaben Vakil and MP Dr Hemang Joshi also participated in this tribal dance, saluting the spirit of unity.

Dr Hemang Joshi said, ''On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of our Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a nationwide Lok Sabha-level Unity March is being launched across the country. Gujarat can’t stay behind in this celebration, and people from all hues are celebrating this spirit of unity, fostered by Sardar Patel decades ago."

Gujarat Minister Manisha Vakil said, "The Unity March is organised at various Assembly constituencies in the city on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. It is important that the contributions of our national heroes and national unity don’t remain just limited to books, but people should also be made aware of their rich contributions by making them a part of the celebrations."

While people, including local residents and college students, marched through the streets celebrating the message of unity and self-reliant India, slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Sardar Patel amar rahen’ resonated on the streets.

--IANS

mr/uk