Sardar Patel would have ensured complete & irreversible integration of J&K if given charge: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Dec 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Monday that Sardar Patel would have ensured complete and irreversible integration of the Union Territory had he handled its affairs.

L-G Sinha has joined the "Sardar@150 Unity March (Padyatra)" at Vadodara in Gujarat.

The National Padyatra, which began at Sardar Patel's family home in Karamsad, will cover nearly 190 km in 11 days, and will conclude at the Statue of Unity on December 6.

Addressing the event on the theme "Kashmir, Hyderabad and Sardar", the L-G said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have ensured complete and irreversible integration of Jammu and Kashmir if he had handled its affairs.

"History of Jammu and Kashmir would have been different if Sardar Patel had been given full responsibility for its integration in 1947," L-G Sinha added.

He said that despite not directly handling Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel ensured that it remained an integral part of India.

From the very beginning, Sardar Patel had said that we will not give even an inch of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

"Sardar Patel had opposed the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy towards Jammu and Kashmir. He was also against taking the issue to the United Nations."

"In one of his public rallies, Sardar Patel had categorically said about complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir and his decisive action would have altered the course of history," the L-G said.

In his address, L-G Sinha added that Sardar Patel's vision of unity, ideals and values of equality and social justice continue to shape the growth of our nation.

"As an architect of modern India, Sardar Patel symbolises India's self-confidence, self-respect and its bravery. His embodying values of integrity, decisiveness, selfless service continue to inspire us to build a strong, self-reliant and developed India," he said.

The L-G noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dreams and vision of Sardar Patel.

"With abrogation of Article 370, he (PM Modi) has weaved entire India in the thread of unity and realised the resolution of 'One Flag, one Constitution and one leader' in one country," he said.

The L-G highlighted that Prime Minister Modi's initiatives -- 'One Nation, One Tax', 'One Nation, One Ration Card', 'One Nation, One Health Card', 'One Nation, One Grid', 'National Education Policy', 'PM Gati Shakti', 'Kashi-Tamil Sangamam' and various other programmes have strengthened the unity of the country.

He called upon the youth of the country to strengthen the pillars of unity.

"There are three important pillars of unity -- shared values, shared identity and a common purpose act as a unifying force for sustained progress and development," the L-G added.

