Sardar Patel deliberately minimised in history of independent India: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Nov 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Wednesday that it was the nation’s misfortune that despite Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s immense contribution, he was forgotten and his role was deliberately minimised in the history of independent India.

Addressing the Unity @150 Yamuna Pravah Yatra programme at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the Chief Minister said Sardar Patel was not given the respect he truly deserved. At the same time, the contribution of only one family was repeatedly glorified.

The Chief Minister said that the Iron Man of India played a pivotal role in nation-building with his visionary thinking, strong determination, and bold decisions.

He urged the youth to take inspiration from Sardar Patel’s life, place “nation first,” and contribute to building a strong, united, and developed India. Extending greetings on Constitution Day, Sharma said Bhimrao Ambedkar gifted the nation the world’s largest constitution, which continues to guide India’s progress.

Addressing the Yamuna Pravah Yatra, organised under the Sardar@150 Unity March, Sharma said that Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary is being celebrated across the country at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the march, youth from various states, including Rajasthan, will travel from Jaipur to Sardar Patel’s birthplace, Karamsad. He said the yatra offers young people a unique opportunity to understand Sardar Patel’s life, struggles, patriotism, and values up close.

The Chief Minister recalled Sardar Patel’s invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle. Known as the “Sardar” for his leadership during the Bardoli Satyagraha, he inspired farmers to fight for their rights and even went to jail, yet never compromised on his principles.

Sharma said that after independence on August 15, 1947, India faced the immense challenge of uniting hundreds of fragmented princely states. Sardar Patel, through his diplomacy, foresight, and sometimes firmness, integrated 562 princely states into the Union of India.

Hyderabad was unified through Operation Polo, while Junagadh joined India following a referendum. Sardar Patel made national unity his supreme mission—and successfully achieved it.

Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried forward Patel’s legacy, fulfilling his unaccomplished dream by removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, he said, India is becoming one—east to west, north to south. He noted that the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, stands as a tribute to Sardar Patel’s monumental contribution. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership since 2014, the country has witnessed unprecedented development, progress in poverty alleviation, and a decisive stand against terrorism and Naxalism, enhancing India’s global stature.

Sharma said Sardar Patel’s life offers five key lessons for every Indian: devotion to duty, honesty and integrity, determination, unity, and simplicity.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the Yamuna Pravah Yatra as part of the Sardar@150 Unity March. Earlier, he paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

