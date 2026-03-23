Sarathkumar meets TN BJP chief, seeks defined party role

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Actor-politician R. Sarathkumar on Monday met Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran and submitted a formal representation seeking a defined organisational role within the party, a day after publicly expressing dissatisfaction over being 'sidelined' in key responsibilities.

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The meeting, held at Nagenthran’s residence in T Nagar, assumes significance as the BJP intensifies preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

With internal discussions on strengthening the party structure underway, Sarathkumar’s move is seen as an effort to secure clarity on his position within the state unit.

Sarathkumar, who is a member of the BJP’s national executive council, merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the BJP two years ago. The merger was viewed as a strategic move to expand the party’s social and political outreach in the state, particularly among specific communities where Sarathkumar commands influence.

Following the meeting, Sarathkumar said he had formally conveyed his concerns in writing and expressed satisfaction with the response from the state leadership.

He noted that Nagenthran had acknowledged the issues raised and assured him that the demands would be considered seriously. “We have now submitted our request in writing to the state president. He said the demands are reasonable and assured that they will be considered,” Sarathkumar told reporters after the meeting.

Clarifying his earlier remarks, he said they stemmed from a sense of anguish rather than any disagreement with the party’s leadership.

Reaffirming his commitment to the BJP, Sarathkumar expressed confidence that a positive resolution would be reached soon.

“I have already expressed my concern. I believe there will be a redressal,” he said, adding that he remained satisfied after the interaction and hopeful about the outcome.

On whether he would meet Union Minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal, Sarathkumar said he was travelling to Coimbatore and would meet him if called.

Party sources indicated that consultations are ongoing, and a decision regarding his role is likely to be taken in due course as part of broader organisational planning.

--IANS

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