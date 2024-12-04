Sara Tendulkar joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar announced on Wednesday that his daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) as director.

In a post on X, Sachin Tendulkar said he was "overjoyed" to share the news.

Sachin said that Sara embarked on this journey to empower the nation through sports, healthcare, and education.

"I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director. She holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle," Tendulkar said.



