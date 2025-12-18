Sanjay Saraogi to take charge as Bihar BJP chief today

Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) Newly appointed Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi is set to formally assume charge on Thursday at the party's state office in Patna, marking the beginning of a new organisational chapter for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

Outgoing State President Dilip Jaiswal will hand over responsibilities to Saraogi at the ceremony, which will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with senior party leaders and workers.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the Bihar unit of the BJP said, "On 18th December, at the BJP State Office, a grand event will be organised for the assumption of duties by the newly appointed State President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar, Sanjay Saraogi. Bihar In-charge Vinod Tawde and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took stock of the preparations for this."

Saraogi is scheduled to formally assume charge as the Bihar BJP president at 12.30 p.m. at the party's state headquarters.

Bihar BJP Media In-charge Danish Eqbal said that Sanjay Saraogi will reach Patna from Darbhanga on Thursday, where elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome him.

Party flags, banners and posters have been put up along the routes through which he will travel to the State Office, and ceremonial welcome gates have been erected at several locations in the city.

He further said that upon arriving in Patna, Saraogi will pay floral tributes to the life-size statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, located near the High Court. After this, he will proceed towards the BJP State Office in an open jeep, accompanied by the party workers.

During the procession, Saraogi will also pay floral tributes to the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan near the Income Tax Roundabout, following which he will head straight to the State Office.

Earlier on December 15, the BJP appointed MLA Sanjay Saraogi as the new Bihar BJP President, a move being seen as highly significant within the party and one that has stirred fresh political discussions in the state.

Saraogi, a six-time MLA from Darbhanga Sadar and a prominent leader from the Vaishya community, has been entrusted with this crucial organisational responsibility at a time when the party is undertaking major internal restructuring.

The appointment was announced through an official letter issued by the BJP National General Secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh. The letter stated that BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar, with immediate effect.

The decision comes amid a series of important organisational changes initiated by the BJP's top leadership. On December 14, the party surprised political observers by appointing Nitin Nabin, MLA from Bankipur and a minister in the Bihar government, as the National Working President of the BJP.

With Nitin Nabin's elevation at the national level, the party has now entrusted an equally significant responsibility in Bihar to Sanjay Saraogi. He replaces Dilip Jaiswal, who was serving as the Bihar BJP president and currently holds the Industries Minister portfolio in the Bihar government.

--IANS

sd/