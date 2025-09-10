Sanjay Raut wants to create 'violent' Nepal-like situation in India: Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam slammed Shiv Sena(UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday for attempting to incite a "violent" situation in India, similar to the unrest seen in neighbouring nations, by making "anti-national statements".

Nirupam said this while reacting to Raut's statement on the violent Nepal Gen Z protests, which saw the vandalism and torching of government buildings and residences of the top politicians and resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Speaking to reporters, Nirupam said, "The opposition spokesperson, along with others who often spread falsehoods, posted three tweets within 2-3 hours yesterday. Through these posts, he tried to intimidate the government and even suggested that unrest like Nepal's should happen in India."

He claimed that Raut was making "anti-national" statements and slammed Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for remaining silent over the issue.

"If he wants the country's Parliament, Central Secretariat and the Rashtrapati Bhavan to be burned and our leaders are beaten, then indeed it is a matter of anti-nationalism. If Uddhav Thackeray remains silent and does not criticise Sanjay Raut, it suggests he shares the same belief," Nirupam said, adding that Raut's remarks go against the "essence of the Constitution".

He was referring to two X posts of Sanjay Raut.

In one post, Raut had said, "This accident can happen in any country! Be careful!" while sharing a video of the Nepalese Finance Minister being thrashed by a mob and tagging the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Similarly, in another post, Raut, again tagging PM Modi, said, "Nepal's political crisis forced PM K.P. Oli to resign as citizens took to the streets against corruption and authoritarianism. This unrest, unfolding along India's border, demands serious study by Indian policymakers."

Nirupam said that Raut tagging the Indian leadership with the videos of the Nepal violence shows that they want to "create a violent environment in the country because of repeated election defeats."

Nirupam said that he had written to the Maharashtra government raising this issue and demanded that the Shiv Sena(UBT) MP take back his statements. He warned that if Raut does not delete his posts, he will file a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

"This is evidence that these people are trying to create a conspiracy to spark unrest and violence similar to that in Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka," Nirupam added.

"However, India is a democratic and civilised nation. The unrest that unfolded in Nepal can never happen in our nation," he added.

--IANS

sd/dpb