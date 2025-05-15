Sanjay Nirupam slams Congress for politicising Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday criticised the Congress for allegedly politicising Operation Sindoor, calling it "unfortunate" and a matter of national concern.

His remarks came a day after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of using the military operation for political gain. On Wednesday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had raised concerns about reports suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to meet the Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states to discuss Operation Sindoor and India’s military response to Pakistani aggression.

Ramesh alleged that this was part of the BJP’s broader political narrative ahead of the upcoming elections.

Nirupam expressed dismay over the Congress’s stance.

“It is unfortunate that the Congress party is doing politics even on national security issues. Operation Sindoor was a highly successful military operation in which our armed forces compelled Pakistan to retreat. At a time when the courage and spirit of our soldiers are as steadfast as the Himalayas, it is highly condemnable for Congress to question their valour and try to politicise the operation,” Nirupam told IANS.

He further urged the Congress to show maturity in dealing with issues of national interest.

“Doing politics on matters of national honour and military success is disgraceful. Congress should exercise restraint and place national interest above party politics,” Nirupam added.

Reacting to reports of Turkish drones used by Pakistan against India, open support by Turkey to Pakistan and the flight path of military planes flying between Turkey and Pakistan, speculated to carry military equipment or drones, became public, there were renewed calls for boycotting Turkey.

"Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, Turkey has openly sided with Pakistan by allegedly supplying drones through Karachi airport to be used against India. This makes it evident that Turkey is no longer a friend of India. Their support for Pakistan has hurt the sentiments of Indian citizens, and we’re already seeing the impact—over 50 per cent of Indian tourists have reportedly cancelled their trips to Turkey,” he told IANS.

He called for a gradual disengagement from Turkey diplomatically and economically, citing their alignment with Pakistan and support for terrorism.

Nirupam also commented on the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, in which three Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists were neutralised by Indian security forces.

“The terrorists were heavily armed, confirming that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism. Our army displayed extraordinary bravery, and they deserve the nation’s appreciation. These operations must continue until the entire network of terrorism is uprooted,” he stated.

Responding to reports that Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources had written to India, requesting reconsideration of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, Nirupam said: “After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor effectively destroyed multiple terror camps and airbases. India has every right to reconsider the Indus Waters Treaty. Water should not flow to a nation that promotes terrorism. Pakistan must be dealt with in its own language.”

--IANS

jk/dan