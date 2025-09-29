Sanjay Jaiswal threatens Rs 132.24 crore defamation suit against Prashant Kishor

Patna, Sep 29 (IANS) BJP MP from Bihar's West Champaran, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, on Monday strongly rebutted the allegations of diesel theft and changes in the alignment of the Cantonment Overbridge levelled by Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor, warning of a Rs 132.24 crore defamation suit if he does not issue a public apology.

Addressing the media in Bettiah, Jaiswal presented Right to Information (RTI) reports obtained from the Indian Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to counter the charges.

“Both departments have clearly stated that the alignment of the Cantonment Overbridge has not been altered and no changes have been made to the design of the National Highway,” he said.

On the allegation of diesel theft, Jaiswal said Kishor based his claim on a letter written by Municipal Corporation Mayor Garima Devi Sikaria, despite admitting in his own response that the petrol pump in question does not belong to Jaiswal.

To probe the matter, the Urban Development Department had ordered an eight-point investigation in Patna. The inquiry examined the petrol pump’s records and cited the absence of GST on diesel bills for 15 vehicles.

Countering this, Jaiswal pointed out that petrol and diesel are not subject to GST anywhere in India, questioning the competence of the investigating officer.

“How could the official raise such a point when GST does not apply to fuel? This shows the report was part of a conspiracy and needs an independent investigation,” he asserted.

The MP further revealed that a criminal case has already been filed against Prashant Kishor in court.

“If he does not apologise publicly for his baseless allegations, I will proceed with a defamation suit of Rs 132.24 crore,” Jaiswal warned.

The controversy erupted after Kishor accused Jaiswal of involvement in diesel theft and alleged manipulation of the Cantonment Overbridge project in West Champaran -- claims that the MP has now dismissed as politically motivated.

