Sangh works to empower India: RSS

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) On Vijayadashami celebrations held at the Hedgewar Basti in Harmada Nagar in Rajasthan, Sah-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) delivered the keynote address.

In his address, Arun Kumar described Vijayadashami as more than a festival, calling it a symbol of faith, belief, and righteousness, and a reminder that truth and justice ultimately prevail over injustice.

He said that the greatest strength of Indian culture lies in its continuity and eternal nature, noting that while many other civilisations have disappeared from history, Indian culture has risen above adversity time and again.

The day, he emphasised, carries special meaning as it also marks the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Gandhi connected the freedom struggle with the values of swarajya, swadharma, and swadeshi, envisioning Ramrajya and village self-rule, while Shastri’s life stood as an example of simplicity, honesty, and fearless leadership.

Referring to the Sangh’s centenary year, Arun Kumar said it is not merely a time for celebration but also for introspection, self-analysis, and resolution.

He urged volunteers and citizens to reflect on the Sangh’s journey of 100 years and the responsibilities that lie ahead.

Arun Kumar underlined that the Sangh’s mission is not self-promotion but the empowerment and glory of the nation.

He explained that the Sangh’s path is rooted in the preservation of religion, culture, and society, with its foundation being a cultured, organised, and self-confident society.

He recalled Hedgewar’s vision, which went beyond independence to bring about fundamental social change, stressing that a strong society is the foundation of a strong nation.

Looking towards the future, Arun Kumar spoke about the challenges facing the nation and highlighted areas where the Sangh is focusing its efforts—family unity, social harmony, environmental protection, swadeshi practices, and civic responsibility.

He appealed to society to embrace these values, saying that even if people cannot devote time to the Sangh’s daily activities, adopting these resolutions in their lives would be the true way to mark the Sangh’s 100th anniversary.

If these principles are followed, he said, the nation will be free from inequality and move towards real progress.

On the occasion, 90 volunteers presented various physical demonstrations, including group exercises, yoga, and stick-fighting.

A total of 350 uniformed volunteers, 250 women, and 200 community members were present.

Jaipur Sanghchalak Chain Singh Rajpurohit and Harmada Sanghchalak Mahavir Saini also joined the stage.

Senior physician Dr. Ashok Jhajharia (SMS) attended the event as the chief guest.

--IANS

arc/dan