Sangh is virtuous incarnation of eternal national consciousness: PM Modi at RSS centenary celebrations

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said the organisation is the "virtuous incarnation" of an "eternal national consciousness", which has touched every aspect of the nation.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS began as a volunteer-driven organisation committed to nurturing cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility among citizens. Over the past 100 years, the RSS has grown into one of India's most influential socio-cultural organisations.

RSS General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present during the event.

The Prime Minister started his address by paying homage to veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 93. He also paid homage to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

Addressing the event at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Today is the day of Goddess Siddhidatri, and I extend my Navratri wishes on this occasion. Tomorrow is the Vijayadashmi, a festival which showcases the victory of good over evil, justice over injustice, truth over falsehoods, and light over darkness. Vijayadashmi is a timeless proclamation of this. On this great occasion, the establishment of RSS as an organisation 100 years ago was not a coincidence."

"From time to time, the national consciousness emerges in different forms to tackle the challenges of that particular period. In this era, the Sangh is the virtuous incarnation of that eternal national consciousness. This is the privilege of our generation that we get to witness the centenary of the Sangh," he added.

The Prime Minister also released a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin highlighting the RSS's contributions to the nation.

"In the Rs 100 coin, on one side is the National Emblem and on the other side, Bharat Mata's Varada Mudra image along with that of a lion and Swayamsevak bowing down to her with all dedication. This is the first time in the history of Independent India that an image of Bharat Mata has been shown on our currency," he said.

"The special postal stamp launched today also has its importance. We know the significance of the parade during the Republic Day celebrations. In 1963, Sangh's Swayamsevaks also proudly participated in the Republic Day Parade. This postal stamp has an image of that historic moment," PM Modi said.

"The way human communities live on the banks of a river, just like that, many lives have flourished with the stream of Sangh. Sangh has touched on every aspect of this country," he added.

"The RSS has many sub-organisations, but all are united in one purpose -- 'Rashtriya Pratham' (Nation First). No two sub-organisations contradict or conflict with each other," the Prime Minister added.

In the past century, RSS and its affiliated organisations have made significant contributions in areas such as education, health, social welfare, and disaster relief.

RSS volunteers have played key roles in response efforts during floods, earthquakes, cyclones, and other natural disasters, often serving on the frontlines of relief and rehabilitation.

--IANS

sd/dpb