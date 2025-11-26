Sand Mafia faces instant permit cancellation in Maharashtra

Mumbai, 26 Nov (IANS) Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday ordered immediate on-the-spot suspension and cancellation of vehicle permits of sand mafias engaged in illegal transportation of sand and other minor minerals.

The Revenue Department has issued a stern circular today directing that any vehicle caught in illegal minor mineral transportation will face direct action under Section 86 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, through a three-tier penalty system whereby there will be 30 day permit suspension plus impounding of vehicle after registration of fist offence, 60-day permit suspension plus impounding of vehicle after second offence and permanent permit cancellation plus seizure of vehicle by Regional Transport Authority after third offence.

The directive covers every machine and vehicle used by the mafia, including JCBs, Poklands, excavators, drill machines, dumpers, full-body and half-body trucks, tractors with trolleys, trawlers, barges, motorised boats, compressors, and mechanised loaders.

“The loss of government revenue and destruction of the environment will no longer be tolerated. Those who deliberately indulge in this crime will now pay a heavy price,” said Minister Bawankule.

He further added that field officers of the Revenue Department have been instructed to instantly alert the Transport Department the moment an offending vehicle is detected, enabling real-time permit cancellation and seizure.

“Large-scale illegal mining of sand and other minor minerals is causing massive loss to government revenue and the environment, besides fueling criminal activities. Incidents endangering the lives of government officers and staff undertaking enforcement action have also come to light. In this backdrop, and with the assistance of the Transport Department, strict measures are now being implemented to put an immediate end to illegal transportation,” explained Minister Bawankule.

Earlier, the minister had announced that the Revenue and Police Departments would jointly take strict action against illegal sand mining and transportation. Vehicles involved will not only face fines but also criminal charges.

The Revenue and Home Departments have issued a joint government resolution to curb sand mafias through stringent measures in cases of illegal sand mining, usage, and transportation, he added.

Minister Bawankule clarified that previously, vehicles caught transporting illegal sand were fined by the Revenue Department and released.

However, under the new government resolution, both the Revenue and Home Departments will independently take action against such vehicles.

“If the Revenue Department seizes a vehicle, the Police will also act, and if the Police seize a vehicle, the Revenue Department will take action. This will result in fines from both departments and the filing of criminal charges,” he said.

Minister Bawankule emphasised that no leniency will be shown to sand mafias.

“Transparent and strict action will ensure justice for the common people and protection of the environment,” he added.

--IANS

sj/dan