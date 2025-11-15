Sanatan philosophy is integral human philosophy: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya articulated Sanatan philosophy for the modern world by presenting it as Integral Human Philosophy in accordance with the needs of the country, time, and circumstances.

He said that although this philosophy was formally presented 60 years ago, its relevance today extends across the world.

Bhagwat was delivering the Deendayal Memorial Lecture organised by the Integral Human Philosophy Research and Development Foundation in Jaipur.

He pointed out that the essence of Integral Human Philosophy can be understood in one word, Dharma.

Clarifying that Dharma does not refer to religion, sect, or creed, he said it signifies a destination and a universal outlook that accommodates all.

At present, he said, the world must adopt this Dharma of Integral Human Philosophy. He noted that historically, Indians have never exploited or harmed others when travelling abroad, and instead contributed positively wherever they went.

“While lifestyles, food habits, and clothing in India have changed over time, the eternal philosophy of integral humanism has remained intact,” he said.

Its foundation, he said, is the belief that happiness lies within oneself.

“Recognising this inner happiness leads to the understanding that the entire world is one. Integral humanism is a philosophy free from extremism,” he emphasised.

Speaking about physical, mental, and intellectual strength, Bhagwat said that all forms of power have limits.

The need of the hour, he added, is to pursue personal development while remaining committed to the welfare of all. Citing frequent global economic disruptions, he said India remains relatively less affected because its economic strength is rooted in its family structure.

Commenting on rapid scientific progress, Bhagwat said that while material comforts have increased, peace and satisfaction have not.

He questioned whether health has truly improved despite new medicines, pointing out that some illnesses arise due to certain treatments.

He further noted that only 4 per cent of the global population uses 80 per cent of the world’s resources, widening the gap between developed and underdeveloped nations.

He said that India has always had diversity, but it has never been a source of conflict – rather, a source of celebration.

“Indian society accommodated countless deities and continued to welcome more without any difficulty. The world acknowledges the existence of happiness for the body, mind, and intellect, but not how to achieve all three together,” he said.

According to Bhagwat, India uniquely understands this because it believes in the holistic happiness of the body, mind, intellect, and soul.

Earlier, Mahesh Sharma, President of the Integral Human Philosophy Research and Development Foundation, introduced the program.

He said that the entire universe is interconnected, and even the movement of a single particle has an impact on the whole.

He also noted that this year marks the 150th anniversary of the composition of Vande Mataram, emphasising the importance of singing the full song in the present circumstances.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Berwa, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President Madan Rathore, State Ministers Kirodi Lal Meena and Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, former Minister Rajendra Rathore, RSS All India Co-Promotional Chief Arun Jain, All India Co-Organisational Chief Anil Oak, Regional Sanghchalak Ramesh Agarwal, and Regional Pracharak Nimbaram. S.S. Agarwal, Director of the Health Welfare Group, proposed the vote of thanks, and Narbada Indoria conducted the proceedings.

--IANS

arc/dan