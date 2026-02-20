Samrat Choudhary slams RJD, outlines law-and-order measures in Bihar Assembly

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) During the discussion on the Home Department’s budget in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), stating that while its leaders remain active on social media, they fail to move even budget cut motions in the House.

He also clarified that all final policy decisions of the state government are taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking on the law-and-order situation in Bihar, Choudhary said the state government has significantly strengthened the Special Task Force (STF) and the overall policing system to improve crime control and public safety.

He informed the Assembly that criminals are being arrested on a continuous basis and that the functioning of every police station is being monitored through a centralised monitoring system to ensure accountability and efficiency across the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that 618 residential buildings are currently under construction to accommodate approximately 27,000 constables, along with 1,279 housing units specifically meant for women constables, as part of efforts to improve police welfare and infrastructure.

He further stated that a centralised monitoring system has been established to oversee the functioning of the STF and police stations across Bihar.

Under this system, 968 police stations have already been connected to an online CCTV surveillance network, while infrastructure upgrades and connectivity work are ongoing in another 343 police stations.

Chaudhary said police officers across the state have been directed to conduct regular public hearings to ensure the timely resolution of citizens’ complaints and to strengthen police-public interaction.

A comprehensive monitoring mechanism has also been put in place to track reporting, performance, and action taken by government officials and police personnel to ensure transparency and accountability.

Highlighting cyber security measures, he said round-the-clock cybercrime monitoring is being carried out in all districts through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), which has strengthened crime detection, prevention, and law-and-order management.

He further stated that Bihar is now free from Maoist activities and claimed that no extremist criminal networks remain active in the state.

Emphasising improvements in forensic capabilities, Choudhary said forensic laboratories have been established in every district, enabling forensic teams to promptly reach crime scenes and collect scientific evidence to strengthen criminal investigations.

He also informed the House that security forces recently recovered 2,722 cartridges, 174 detonators, and 135 bombs from extremist elements, and credited both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Prime Minister for strengthening security operations in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Bihar Police force is being continuously strengthened to meet emerging security challenges and ensure effective policing.

He added that two new battalions are being raised to protect industrial units and strategic installations across the state.

Of the 15,000 Home Guard personnel selected, 11,438 have already been enrolled, while recruitment is currently underway for 31,000 new police personnel.

Additional Home Guard personnel and Rakshak Jawans will also be recruited during 2026–27 to further enhance the state’s security apparatus.

Concluding his speech, Choudhary said continuous training is being provided to police and security personnel in areas such as forensic science, cybercrime investigation, and professional skill development.

He stressed that Bihar's economic and social development depends on a strong law-and-order framework and assured the Assembly that the government remains committed to building a modern, capable, and well-equipped policing and security system in the state.

