Samrat Choudhary could possibly be next Bihar CM, says Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Patna, March 19 (IANS) Amid a series of Iftar gatherings across Bihar, a prominent event was hosted on Thursday at the residence of Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna.

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The Iftar was attended by several NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his son Nishant Kumar, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Following the gathering, Manjhi made a notable political remark, suggesting that Samrat Choudhary could be a potential candidate for the Chief Minister's post.

"I feel that Samrat Choudhary is the person Nitish Kumar wants for the position of Chief Minister. It is possible that he may be given this responsibility," the Union Minister said.

Describing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership style, Union Minister Manjhi noted that the Chief Minister is transparent but often does not openly express his intentions.

"If he (Nitish Kumar) is giving indications, then it should be understood that he stands by his decisions," he added.

Commenting on Nitish Kumar's son and JD-U leader Nishant Kumar's growing public presence, Manjhi said he has recently entered politics but possesses qualities essential for leadership.

"He is patient and respectful. Today, I saw him greeting everyone warmly -- this is a good sign for someone entering public life," he added.

On the tradition of hosting Iftar gatherings, Union Minister Manjhi emphasised that such events have been organised at his residence for nearly a decade.

"People from all political backgrounds come together to pray for peace, prosperity, and harmony in the state and the country," he said.

He added that this year's Iftar event was held to ensure continuity of the tradition, especially toward the end of the observance period of Ramzan.

Responding to queries about the absence of an Iftar gathering at the residence of former Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Manjhi said it was a personal matter.

"I cannot comment on why others did not organise such events. It is a religious observance, and everyone has their own way of fulfilling it," he added.

The event comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, where Iftar gatherings have also been hosted recently at Haj Bhawan and the Chief Minister's residence, often serving as platforms for both social outreach and political messaging.

--IANS

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