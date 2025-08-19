Samrat Choudhary calls Rahul–Tejashwi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' a flop show

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, saying their 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' was a flop show.

Sharing a 17-second video on his X account, Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary described the campaign as a flop show.

"The silence of the road is telling – those who talk nonsense have no existence in Bihar," he wrote, alleging that when crowds did not turn up for the yatra, the driver of Nabinagar MLA Vijay Kumar Singh and a journalist were beaten up.

He termed the incident a reflection of "Jungle Raj".

Escalating his attack, Choudhary said, "The people have rejected them. The flop yatra of the princes of Delhi and Bihar is still going on."

His remarks were seen as a direct jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, underscoring the BJP–NDA's strategy to portray the opposition's outreach programmes as out of touch with the masses.

Samrat Choudhary, known for his aggressive political style, frequently attacks the opposition on issues of "Jungle Raj", "corruption", and "misgovernance" during the Lalu-Rabri tenure.

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, criticised Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi over the alleged assault on the driver of an MLA and a journalist.

Notably, after Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi launched a 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram against the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, former Bihar Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said the issues raised by them would yield no results.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, through the yatra, are attempting to mobilise public opinion against the BJP, raising issues of jobs, reservation, democracy, and alleged "vote theft".

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the political atmosphere in the state is intensifying.

--IANS