Sambit Patra holds meeting with Kuki MLA, tribal groups in Manipur

Imphal, May 6 (IANS) BJP's North East In-charge Sambit Patra, on Tuesday, met Kuki BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who was the lone woman Minister in the former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led government in Manipur, party sources said.

A BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that besides Kipgen, Patra, a Member of Parliament from Puri Lok Sabha constituency (Odisha), also met leaders of Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) and other Kuki civil society groups in Kangpokpi district, inhabited by Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals.

The CoTU and the Kuki Civil Society Groups submitted a memorandum to the BJP leader.

Patra, soon after his arrival in Imphal, on Monday went to Churachandpur where he met local BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte (who belongs to the Kuki community).

Returning to Imphal, he held closed-door meetings with former CM Biren Singh, Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and various other leaders and MLAs.

Neither Patra nor the BJP disclosed the matter of discussions of the BJP leader's series of meetings since Monday.

Manipur has been under the President's Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister's post.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President's Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

The BJP's North East In-charge's visit comes nearly a week after 21 Manipur MLAs wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to reinstate a "popular government" in the state.

The letters were separately submitted at the Prime Minister's Office and the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 29.

According to an MLA, of the 21 legislators, most of the signatories in the letters belong to the BJP and the remaining are from the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF) and two independent legislators.

The letter of the MLAs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the people of Manipur welcome the President's Rule with lots of hope and expectations, but no visible actions to bring peace and normalcy in the state have been seen so far.

The MLAs said that the installation of a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In a bid to resolve the two-year-long ethnic hostilities, the first tripartite meeting between the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the representatives of Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities was held in New Delhi on April 5.

--IANS

sc/khz