Sambhal violence a thing of past, situation completely normal now: Jama Masjid chief on heightened security

New Delhi: One year after the violence that erupted during the Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, the city is calm and peaceful. Zafar Ali, the President of Sambhal Jama Masjid on Monday said that the violence that engulfed the city last year is a thing of the past and that the situation remains completely normal now.

Zafar Ali, speaking to IANS said, “The incident of 24 November 2024 was unfortunate, but it is now a thing of the past. One year later, the city is completely normal. We have not issued any special instructions regarding namaz or any other arrangements. Everything will continue as usual. Hindus and Muslims are living together peacefully, and no unpeaceful matters are taking place.”

“Security forces are active in the locality to maintain peace, the police are doing their job, and we are doing ours. There are no changes in namaz proceedings; we all go for namaz just like before. I would like to urge my brothers to maintain peace and unity,” he added.

Residents echoed similar sentiments, praising the administration and security measures implemented over the past year.

One local said, “Sambhal has never received such administration before. The way they handled the situation, the city was saved from a major tragedy.”

Another one added, “The administration is working very well, security forces are deployed everywhere, and people feel safe.”

To mark the anniversary, authorities have significantly tightened security across the district. The Sambhal Police remain on high alert, with additional forces deployed in sensitive areas.

A multi-layered security plan has been rolled out, including patrolling by RAF detachments, PAC personnel, and local police units. Area domination has been intensified around the Jama Masjid, and additional personnel are stationed at locations considered sensitive.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the site of last year’s violence and surrounding areas, with live monitoring from the Satyavrat Chowki control room. Officers are continuously coordinating with ground teams to ensure law and order remains intact.

The Jama Masjid in Sambhal, built during the reign of the first Mughal emperor Babur between 1526 and 1530, is one of three major mosques constructed during his rule, alongside the mosque at Panipat and the now-demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

As Sambhal marks the first anniversary of the unrest, both authorities and community leaders are emphasizing peace, harmony, and vigilance to ensure that the city continues to remain calm and secure.

--IANS