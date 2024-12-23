Sambhal: Manual labour resumes excavation work of Chandausi stepwell after JCB fails

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Manual labour was deployed by the Nagar Palika on Monday morning to continue the underground excavation work in Laxmanganj, after a JCB machine failed to move further. The excavation began with the help of local workers, who took over the task of uncovering what turned out to be a historical stepwell.

The JCB had been operated for two days, but when the machinery was unable to proceed, the Nagar Palika decided to switch to manual labor.

Meanwhile, Visuals from Chandausi, Sambhal, show excavation work being carried out at an age-old stepwell, which was uncovered by a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday. The discovery came after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years.



Sambhal's District Magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya, confirmed the finding, stating that a 'baoli' (stepwell) covering an area of 400 square meters had been unearthed. He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks." He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king."

The excavation work began after a public meeting on Saturday, which brought attention to the structure. Pensiya said, "The structure is fully covered in mud, and the Nagar Palika team is removing the topsoil. Currently, only 210 square meters are uncovered, and the rest is occupied. We will take action to remove the encroachment." He further estimated the stepwell to be over 150 years old.



Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we learned that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it."

In another related development, an ASI team also conducted a survey of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, inspecting five shrines and 19 wells in the area. DM Pensiya stated that the inspection lasted 8-10 hours and covered around 24 areas. "ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate added. (ANI)

