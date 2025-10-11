‘Salute sacrifices of our bravehearts’: J&K L-G pays homage to two soldiers

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Saturday that he salutes the supreme sacrifices of the army’s bravehearts as he laid a wreath to two soldiers at Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (XV Corps).

An official statement said that the L-G laid a wreath and paid homage to Army Bravehearts Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh, who laid down their lives for the nation.

It said that Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh made a supreme sacrifice while conducting counter-terror operations in the Kishtwar Range of Kokernag, battling extreme weather conditions.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army Bravehearts, Lance Havildar Palash Ghosh and Lance Naik Sujay Ghosh. The nation shall remain forever grateful to the exemplary valour and selfless service of our soldiers. We stand in solidarity with the families of our martyrs in this hour of grief,” the L-G said.

The bodies of two soldiers were recovered from the forest area of Anantnag district.

These two para commandos had lost contact with their team during an anti-terrorist operation in the forest area between Kishtwar and Anantnag districts.

The joint forces, including the army, security forces and J&K Police, have been carrying out anti-terrorist operations in J&K targeting terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the “ecosystem” of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers, in addition to those involved in hawala money rackets, are also on the radar of the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

J&K has a 740-Km long line of control (LoC) and 240-Km long international border (IB).

The army guards the LoC while the BSF guards the IB. The LoC is situated in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and partly in the Jammu district, while the IB is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

